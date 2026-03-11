© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Chile turns right: Kast inaugurated as nation's most conservative leader since Pinochet

NPR | By John Bartlett
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

Chile has sworn in its most right-wing president in decades — and his rise, and ideology, are rooted in a small town beneath the Andes.

Copyright 2026 NPR
John Bartlett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.