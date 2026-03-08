© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Israel hits critical infrastructure in Iran war

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Adrian Ma
Published March 8, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

Israel hits oil facilities in Tehran overnight, triggering huge explosions, as Iran targets infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait and the Middle East conflict enters day nine.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.