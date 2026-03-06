© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Homegoing service will celebrate civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in Chicago

NPR | By Bill Chappell
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died last month, is being celebrated in Chicago, the city where he took his fight for civil rights after growing up in South Carolina during the segregation era. He's seen here in 2013, during an event at the historic Ben's Chili Bowl restaurant in Washington, D.C.
Kris Connor
/
Getty Images
Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died last month, is being celebrated in Chicago, the city where he took his fight for civil rights after growing up in South Carolina during the segregation era. He's seen here in 2013, during an event at the historic Ben's Chili Bowl restaurant in Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson's loved ones will celebrate his life in Chicago on Friday, as his family hosts a memorial homegoing service that's open to the public, but will also be attended by dignitaries and celebrities.

Former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton are expected to attend the service at the House of Hope, a megachurch on Chicago's South Side. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are scheduled to speak on Friday.

The service will also feature performances by Chicago native Jennifer Hudson, along with gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans.

The event is slated to begin at noon ET and is expected to run for several hours. You can watch streaming video of the service here, along with live coverage from WBEZ in Chicago.

The service — and another, private service on Saturday — will be officiated by faith leaders Dr. Charles Jenkins and Rev. James T. Meeks.

Jackson died on Feb. 17 at age 84. His death has brought an outpouring of tributes to the civil rights leader and politician who devoted his life to pushing for equality and change. His early efforts to fight segregation included insisting on access to the "white library" in his hometown of Greenville, S.C., in 1960.

Dorris Wright, a former classmate of Jackson's who was one of the "Greenville Eight" along with him, told Here & Now that after their action, "the library was shut down, I think, for about a week or ten days. And then when they reopened, they reopened it to everybody."

Five years later, Jackson marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and others in Selma, Ala. His advocacy continued in the decades that followed, leading Jackson to run for president in 1984 and 1988.

The Chicago ceremonies bookend a week that began with Jackson's body lying in state at the South Carolina Capitol on Monday. There, he was honored in events that drew luminaries such as Rep. Jim Clyburn, former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, and University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.

Last week, Jackson's body lay in repose at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded. His body will return to the group's headquarters on Saturday, for a celebration that will be private, but streamed online.

Jackson will be laid to rest in Chicago's venerable Oak Woods Cemetery. There, as WBEZ reports, Jackson will join civil rights icons such as journalist Ida B. Wells-Barnett, who died in 1931, and Olympian Jesse Owens, who died in 1980.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsNPR National News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.