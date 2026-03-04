© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Americans urged to leave the Middle East, but many still don’t have a way out

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran is now in its fifth day. As strikes continue and embassies come under attack, thousands of Americans across the Middle East have been told to leave, but they’re faced with canceled flights, airspace closures and unclear evacuation plans.

NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the scramble to evacuate Americans and the challenges of moving civilians out of an expanding war zone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.