U.S. faces security concerns amid war with Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM EST

The president and the secretary of defense have made conflicting statements about whether regime change is the goal of the U.S. military action in Iran. It’s not fully clear what the Trump administration’s objectives are there and what the timeline is.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

