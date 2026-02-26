Mortgage rates fall below 6% for the first time in years

U.S. mortgage rates have finally fallen below 6%.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is at 5.98% this week, according to a new report from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac.

The last time mortgage rates were this low it was September 2022.

Real estate experts say it's a psychologically important milestone for homeowners who've clung onto their older, cheaper rates and would-be-buyers scared off by high interest payments, creating an uncomfortably tight housing market.

After the lows of the pandemic years, when the average mortgage was closer to 2.5%, the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, and mortgage rates surged along with them.

At their recent peak, the average rate was around 7.8% in October 2023.

Mortgage rates have been on a steady, if tempered decline since the Federal Reserve began cutting its benchmark interest rate, a total of three times last year. Last month, President Donald Trump ordered Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac, which guarantee and package mortgages for investors, to purchase $200 billion in mortgages-backed securities . That could explain the continued mortgage rate drop, because the increased demand for loans on the secondary market allows lenders to charge at lower rates.

Rates are not drastically cheaper than they were a week ago. And they are still well above the cheapest pandemic-era rates. But Kate Wood, the housing expert for the financial advice website NerdWallet, says the psychological effect of a mortgage below 6% could get more Americans house shopping. Some buyers have held off, waiting for lower rates. And some homeowners have been reluctant to move, which would mean giving up an older, cheaper mortgage.

A rate below 6% could be the nudge they need. " There are people who are certainly going to reach that breaking point of 'I love my mortgage rate, but my goodness, I cannot stand this house anymore,'" says Wood.

Mortgage applications were up 2.8% from last week from a week prior, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. But that was driven by homeowners refinancing. All other loans dropped, suggesting the country's frozen housing market isn't thawing just yet.

While four years of high mortgage rates did lower housing prices a bit, the cost of homeownership has remained high. The median price for a house sold at the end of last year in the U.S. was $405,000.

One of the primary factors driving the U.S. housing affordability crisis is a housing shortage, with few houses on the market and few being built. A new report from Realtor.com warned if supply doesn't keep up with a wave of new buyers, housing prices could shoot up, erasing the affordability gains caused by cheaper mortgages. Adding to that concern, homebuilders have been pessimistic about a lousy construction market due to high costs.

" If you don't add supply to the market, either in the form of new construction or existing homes from new listings, you're going to see see that demand increase turn into price increases," said Jack Krimmel, senior economist at Realtor.com.



