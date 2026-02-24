© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Proposal would build new stadium for Chicago Bears...in Indiana

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:40 AM EST

Since 1920, the NFL's Chicago Bears have played the vast majority of their home games in the Windy City. Now there's a proposal to move the team to Indiana.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.