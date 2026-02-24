Proposal would build new stadium for Chicago Bears...in Indiana
Since 1920, the NFL's Chicago Bears have played the vast majority of their home games in the Windy City. Now there's a proposal to move the team to Indiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Since 1920, the NFL's Chicago Bears have played the vast majority of their home games in the Windy City. Now there's a proposal to move the team to Indiana.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.