Morning news brief
Trump to deliver first State of the Union address of his second term, what's next for Mexico after killing of cartel leader, NPR investigation finds DOJ withheld some Epstein files related to Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump to deliver first State of the Union address of his second term, what's next for Mexico after killing of cartel leader, NPR investigation finds DOJ withheld some Epstein files related to Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.