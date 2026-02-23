Ukraine enters fifth year with no end in sight
The war in Ukraine enters its fifth year this week, with millions of Ukrainians displaced, hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed, and little change on the battlefield.
Copyright 2026 NPR
