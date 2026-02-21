Europe reacts to new tariffs announcement and more uncertainty
President Trump announced a 15% increase on tariffs across the board. Europeans have been celebrating yesterday's SCOTUS decision, but have been doing so quietly.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump announced a 15% increase on tariffs across the board. Europeans have been celebrating yesterday's SCOTUS decision, but have been doing so quietly.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.