In thrilling comeback, U.S. women take home Olympic hockey gold over Canada
The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team took gold Thursday, beating Canada in a thrilling overtime final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
