Ukrainian sled racer is disqualified from Olympics over controversial helmet
Ukrainians are dismayed after skeleton sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from the Olympics for his helmet decorated in honor of war victims.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ukrainians are dismayed after skeleton sled racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was banned from the Olympics for his helmet decorated in honor of war victims.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.