Pioneering African-American baseball player Ron Teasley has died at 99

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:05 PM EST

Ron Teasley, one of the last remaining veterans of the Negro Leagues, has died. A native of Detroit, Teasley sparkled on the baseball diamond. He was 99.

