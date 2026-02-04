© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

American dream denied: A Frenchman's ICE nightmare

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:51 PM EST

A young French tennis coach who once lived the American dream describes being detained, shackled and expelled under the Trump administration's tightened border rules.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.