© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

How Trump moves political norms — both slowly and suddenly

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Patrick JarenwattananonScott Detrow
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Ashley Parker of The Atlantic about her essay recapping how President Trump's relentless boundary-pushing has exhausted his critics.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.