Ohio lawmakers want to try new approach to get Ten Commandments in schools
Three states that tried to put the Ten Commandments in schools have been blocked in the courts. In Ohio, lawmakers are considering a new approach.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Three states that tried to put the Ten Commandments in schools have been blocked in the courts. In Ohio, lawmakers are considering a new approach.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.