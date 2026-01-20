© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

India tightened its egg donation rules, creating a vibrant black market for sellers

By Diaa Hadid
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:49 AM EST

India radically tightened its rules on egg donation to make it altruistic, but that move triggered a vibrant black market for human eggs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.