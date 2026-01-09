© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

America's 'Braided Heritage' at center of cookbook by Jessica B. Harris

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

We revisit host Deborah Becker’s June 2025 conversation with food historian Jessica B. Harris about her cookbook “Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine. In it, Harris explores how the fundamentals of American cuisine are an intertwining of Native American, European and African cultures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

