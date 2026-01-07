Minneapolis' police chief gives his perspective of the deadly ICE shooting
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Brian O'Hara, the police chief in Minneapolis, about the shooting in which an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old woman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Brian O'Hara, the police chief in Minneapolis, about the shooting in which an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old woman.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.