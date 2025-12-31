© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump confirms U.S. military strike on dock in Venezuela

By Franco Ordoñez,
Michel Martin
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:34 AM EST

President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.

