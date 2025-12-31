Trump confirms U.S. military strike on dock in Venezuela
President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
