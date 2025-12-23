How 'aesthetic' became an adjective
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shane O'Neill of The Washington Post about the word "aesthetic" and its evolution from art criticism and design theory to online speak and the White House.
Copyright 2025 NPR
