Pakistan's oldest brewery finds a path back to global markets
A Pakistani brewery founded in the 19th century is exporting beer again for the first time in decades, despite alcohol being illegal for the country's Muslim majority.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A Pakistani brewery founded in the 19th century is exporting beer again for the first time in decades, despite alcohol being illegal for the country's Muslim majority.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.