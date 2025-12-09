Morning news brief
President Trump expected to address affordability at Pennsylvania rally, SCOTUS seems poised to side with Trump in FTC firing, Indiana lawmakers expected to vote on controversial redistricting plan.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Copyright 2025 NPR
