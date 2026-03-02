Supreme Court blocks redrawing of New York congressional map, dealing a win for GOP

The Supreme Court on Monday intervened in New York's redistricting process, blocking a lower court decision that would likely have flipped a Republican congressional district into a Democratic district.



At issue is the midterm redrawing of New York's 11th congressional district, including Staten Island and a small part of Brooklyn. The district is currently held by a Republican, but on Jan. 21, a state Supreme Court judge ruled that the current district dilutes the power of Black and Latino voters in violation of the state constitution.



GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents the district, and the Republican co-chair of the state Board of Elections promptly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to block the redrawing as an unconstitutional "racial gerrymander." New York's congressional election cycle was set to officially begin Feb. 24, the opening day for candidates to seek placement on the ballot.



As in this year's prior mid-decade redistricting fights — in Texas and California — the Trump administration backed the Republicans.



Voters and the State of New York contended it's too soon for the Supreme Court to wade into this dispute. New York's highest state court has not issued a final judgment, so the voters asserted that if the Supreme Court grants relief now "future stay applicants will see little purpose in waiting for state court rulings before coming to this Court" and "be rewarded for such gamesmanship." The state argues this is an issue for "New York courts, not federal courts" to resolve, and there is sufficient time for the dispute to be resolved on the merits.



The court majority explained the decision to intervene in 101 words, which the three dissenting liberal justices summarized as "Rules for thee, but not for me."



The unsigned majority order does not explain the Court's rationale. It says only how long the stay will last, until the case moves through the New York State appeals courts. If, however, the losing party petitions and the court agrees to hear the challenge, the stay extends until the final opinion is announced.



Dissenting from the decision were Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Writing for the three, Sotomayor said that if nonfinal decisions of a state trial court can be brought to highest court, "then every decision from any court is now fair game." More immediately, she noted, "By granting these applications, the Court thrusts itself into the middle of every election-law dispute around the country, even as many States redraw their congressional maps ahead of the 2026 election."

Monday's Supreme Court action deviates from the court's hands-off pattern in these mid-term redistricting fights this year. In two previous cases — from Texas and California — the court refused to intervene, allowing newly drawn maps to stay in effect.



Requests for Supreme Court intervention on redistricting issues has been a recurring theme this term, a trend that is likely to grow. Earlier last month the high court allowed California to use a voter-approved, Democratic-friendly map. California's redistricting came in response to a GOP-friendly redistricting plan in Texas that the Supreme Court also permitted to move forward. These redistricting efforts are expected to offset one another.



But the high court itself has yet to rule on a challenge to Louisiana's voting map, which was drawn by the state legislature after the decennial census in order to create a second majority-Black district. Since the drawing of that second majority-black district, the state has backed away from that map, hoping to return to a plan that provides for only one majority-minority district.



The Supreme Court's consideration of the Louisiana case has stretched across two terms. The justices failed to resolve the case last term and chose to order a second round of arguments this term adding a new question: Does the state's intentional creation of a second majority-minority district violate the constitution's Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments' guarantee of the right to vote and the authority of Congress to enforce that mandate?

Following the addition of the new question, the state of Louisiana flipped positions to oppose the map it had just drawn and defended in court. Whether the Supreme Court follows suit remains to be seen. But the tone of the October argument suggested that the court's conservative supermajority is likely to continue undercutting the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

