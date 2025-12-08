© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SUPPORT NHPR'S ESSENTIAL NEWS WITH A YEAR-END GIFT!

Morning new brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:48 AM EST

SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.