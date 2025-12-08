Morning new brief
SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.
Copyright 2025 NPR
SCOTUS to hear case that could extend presidential powers, Senate expected to vote this week on ACA subsidy extension plan, Zelenskyy to meet with European leaders amid pressure to accept peace plan.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.