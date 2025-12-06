Senator Warner calls for Defense Secretary Hegseth's resignation after classified strike briefing
Senator Mark Warner says video of the Caribbean attack reveals survivors still on the wreck when the second strike came.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Senator Mark Warner says video of the Caribbean attack reveals survivors still on the wreck when the second strike came.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.