© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

FBI arrests suspect from Virginia in Jan. 6 pipe bomb attack

By Carrie Johnson
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST

Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the Capitol nearly five years ago, hours before a mob swarmed the building.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.