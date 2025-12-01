Is Russia interested in lasting peace between it and Ukraine? A historian weighs in
NPR's A Martinez speaks with historian Oleksa Drachewych about the Kremlin's position on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with historian Oleksa Drachewych about the Kremlin's position on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.