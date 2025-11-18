© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Public health advocate and nutritionist Marion Nestle tells readers 'What to Eat Now'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
The cover of "What to Eat Now" and author Marion Nestle. (Courtesy of FSG Books and Peter Menzel)
Courtesy of FSG Books and Peter Menzel
The cover of "What to Eat Now" and author Marion Nestle. (Courtesy of FSG Books and Peter Menzel)

In 2006, nutritionist and public health advocate Marion Nestle published the landmark book “What to Eat,” which guided readers through the grocery store and showed how to make good eating choices.

Now Nestle has a new book, “What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why it Matters,” and she joins host Jane Clayson to talk about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.