New documentary looks at Selena, the woman behind the music

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
It’s been 30 years since the world last saw Selena. The singer was a star on the rise, bringing Tejano music to new audiences with a stage presence that captivated everyone who watched her perform. She was murdered at just 23 years old.

A new documentary, “Selena Y Los Dinos,” looks at the woman behind the music.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Isabel Castro, director of the film.

Here & Now Newsroom
