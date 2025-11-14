How to scare off hungry gulls
Neeltje Boogert, an associate professor at the University of Exeter in the U.K., is the senior author of a new scientific study about how to best scare away gulls, out now from the Royal Society.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Neeltje Boogert, an associate professor at the University of Exeter in the U.K., is the senior author of a new scientific study about how to best scare away gulls, out now from the Royal Society.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.