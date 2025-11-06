© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

'Rehab: An American Scandal' explores how treatment fails those with addiction

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
The cover of "Rehab: An American Scandal" beside author Shoshana Walter. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
The cover of "Rehab: An American Scandal" beside author Shoshana Walter. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)

As the opioid crisis grew in the United States, so did the number of centers for addiction treatment. But as investigative reporter Shoshana Walter writes in a new book, many of these centers fail to meet the needs of those with addictions and suffer from a lack of oversight.

Walter joins host Deborah Becker to talk about “Rehab: An American Scandal.” Walter also recommends people seeking help to use a government resource for finding treatment centers.

Book excerpt: ‘Rehab: An American Scandal’

By Shoshana Walter

Excerpted from “Rehab: An American Scandal” by Shoshana Walter.  Copyright © 2025 by Shoshana Walter. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.