© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

Inside a Michigan town's fight over data centers

By Dustin Dwyer,
Darian Woods
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:51 AM EDT

One small town in Michigan is debating whether to allow data centers. It's a topic getting pushback all over the country. The Planet Money team explores the hot button issue.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Dustin Dwyer
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.