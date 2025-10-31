Inside a Michigan town's fight over data centers
One small town in Michigan is debating whether to allow data centers. It's a topic getting pushback all over the country. The Planet Money team explores the hot button issue.
Copyright 2025 NPR
One small town in Michigan is debating whether to allow data centers. It's a topic getting pushback all over the country. The Planet Money team explores the hot button issue.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.