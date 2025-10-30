The federal government is still shut down. Here's what that means across the country

The federal government shutdown has dragged into another week, and Republicans and Democrats appear no closer to ending it.

Many federal workers have missed paychecks, including air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid.

The impacts of the shutdown could soon get worse. That's because a number of federal programs are set to run out of money on Nov. 1. If that happens, tens of millions of people would lose federal food and nutrition benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, previously known as food stamps.

Also set to run out of funding are some Head Start programs, early-learning centers for low-income families, that serve more than 65,000 children nationwide.

The Agriculture Department says it will reopen about 2,100 county offices despite the government shutdown to help farmers get access to $3 billion of aid. At the same time many American farmers say the Trump administration's trade policies have them on the brink.

As the shutdown continues, here's the latest on what we know.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks during a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Why did the federal government shut down?

A partisan argument over if and when lawmakers need to act to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces led to the current shutdown. Some 24 million people — who don't have insurance through their jobs or a public program like Medicaid — use the system to buy health plans.

Prominent Republican lawmakers have claimed the Democrats are looking to provide tax dollars to help pay for the health care of undocumented immigrants. That is not true.

Democrats in the Senate refused to vote for the Republican short-term funding bill that passed the House but did not include an extension of the health care tax credits. Democrats are also hoping to repeal cuts to health care programs that were put in place as part of the GOP spending and tax bill that passed over the summer.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), joined by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and House Democratic Conference Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (R), speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Oct. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

NPR's Deirdre Walsh reports that some Democrats say Nov. 1 could be a key date in talks to loosen the current gridlock. That date marks the beginning of open enrollment for people getting coverage through the ACA, when subscribers could see big premium increases unless the subsidies that have been helping people pay for coverage since 2021 are extended.

— Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR

What about WIC and SNAP benefits?

Of those at risk of losing food and nutrition aid if the shutdown continues into November, 7 million receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC.) Nearly 42 million who rely on SNAP are also expected to lose their benefits. Their debit-like cards were funded a month in advance through October, but the Trump administration has warned the program will run out of money Nov. 1.

In a letter dated Oct. 10, the USDA told state agencies to hold off distributing November benefits "until further notice" because of insufficient funds. The left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has called on the agency to shift money from its contingency fund and other places to keep SNAP at least partially funded.

As NPR's Stephen Fowler reports, a coalition of more than two dozen Democratic state leaders are suing the Trump administration over its decision to suspend federal food benefits during the government shutdown. A federal court decision in that case may come as soon as Thursday.

WIC was initially slated to lose funding after only a couple weeks. The Trump administration shifted $300 million in tariff revenue to keep it afloat, but the National WIC Association says that emergency funding will only last through October. It's calling for an additional $300 million to keep WIC operating for a couple more weeks. Some states could step in to help fill the gap, depending on their resources.

— Jennifer Ludden, NPR

What about Head Start?

Beginning Nov. 1, more than 65,000 children will be at risk of losing access to Head Start, the federal early-learning program for low-income families. That's because federal funding for individual Head Start programs cannot be disbursed while the government is shut down.

Among the states hit hardest by this Nov. 1 deadline: Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Ohio.

Nationally, Head Start serves roughly 750,000 infants, toddlers and preschool-age children, providing not just childcare and early learning but also free meals, health screenings and family support.

Local Head Start programs are funded annually, though at different times of the year. Some programs get their money on Oct. 1, others on Nov. 1 and so on. If the shutdown lasts until December, says Tommy Sheridan of the National Head Start Association, still more programs would see their funding run out.

Without federal funding, Sheridan says, some programs will have to close immediately. Others have the resources to stay open at least another week, in hopes that politicians in Washington can resolve their differences.

— Cory Turner and Kadin Mills, NPR

People receive food for furloughed federal workers at No Limits Outreach Ministries on Oct. 21, 2025 in Hyattsville, Md.

What the shutdown means for federal workers

Altogether, about 1.4 million civilian federal employees across the country are going without pay, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

Of those, roughly half are furloughed, which means they are not working and not getting paid, but expect to return to work once the federal shutdown is over.

The other half have been deemed essential and so are continuing to work.

By law federal workers are supposed to get back pay once the shutdown ends, but the White House has tried to cast doubt on that.

The Senate has failed to advance a pair of competing measures to pay at least some federal employees during the government shutdown.

The Trump administration has managed to move money around to ensure that some people get paid, including active duty military and law enforcement officers with the Department of Homeland Security.

Many other federal workers are also still getting paid as usual during the shutdown. Salaries for some federal employees, including the vast majority of those at the Department of Veterans Affairs, do not come out of appropriations that Congress must approve every year.

Are government workers being laid off during the shutdown?

The Trump administration has been following through on threats to further slash the size of government during the shutdown, seeking to layoff roughly 4,000 workers earlier this month.

Some unions that represent workers are fighting back in court; the federal judge overseeing the case on Tuesday indefinitely halted the Trump administration's shutdown layoffs, noting human toll. The order applies to federal employees in programs or offices where the plaintiff unions have members or bargaining units.

How is the shutdown impacting active duty military?

The Trump administration earlier this month found unused research and development funds to pay active military members, according to a Pentagon official not authorized to speak publicly. So they didn't miss a full paycheck earlier this month, but it only covered one pay cycle. Many are expecting their next paycheck at the end of this month.

Military families are already seeking additional assistance from food banks and other groups to help with paying bills.

A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail box stands in Manhattan on Aug. 5, 2020 in New York City.

USPS is 'open for business as usual'

"U.S. Postal Service operations will not be interrupted," according to a statement by USPS. The postal service is primarily self-funded and doesn't depend on the appropriations process to continue running as usual.

IRS furloughs nearly half its staff

A contingency plan from the Treasury Department says that slightly more than half of the IRS' approximately 74,000 workers remain on the job and will continue to work for the foreseeable future. Some IRS employees were issued reduction in force, or RIF, notices on Friday and posted screenshots of those notices informing them of their last day, Dec. 9.

The contingency plan says nearly all of those employees who continue to work will be paid using sources other than annual appropriations, which are on hold during the shutdown. Tasks will include completing and testing systems to handle next year's tax-filing season, and maintaining computers to prevent the loss of data.

— Scott Horsley, Andrea Hsu and Stephen Fowler, NPR

National Nuclear Security Administration furloughs 1,400 employees

On Oct. 20, the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the nation's nuclear weapons, said it is furloughing approximately 1,400 employees. The agency is responsible for overseeing thousands of warheads that are not currently deployed on missiles, bombers and submarines.

According to an Energy Department spokesperson, the furloughs are due to the "Democrat shutdown."

Roughly 400 employees remain on the job providing security and safety oversight. And the office responsible for moving nuclear weapons around the country remains funded until next week.

— Geoff Brumfiel, NPR

In addition, Nevada Public Radio is reporting more than 1,000 nuclear contractors in Nevada could receive notices by the end of the month, because their work relies on the federal government remaining open.

Teachers and schools won't be directly impacted, but federal education functions might

Eighty-seven percent of Department of Education employees have been temporary furloughed, as detailed in agency shutdown contingency plans.

At the same time, the administration is trying to use a new round of layoffs to gut multiple offices inside the department, including the Office for Civil Rights and the office responsible for overseeing special education, according to multiple sources within the department.

This latest reduction-in-force (RIF) cut at least 121 staffers responsible for overseeing roughly $15 billion in special education funding and for making sure states provide special education services to the nation's more than 7.5 million children with disabilities. The courts have halted those layoffs. If they're ultimately allowed to go through, multiple sources told NPR the special education office would be left with just a handful of top executives and support staff.

In addition, many Department of Education employees who were furloughed were surprised to see a message blaming Democrats for the government shutdown inserted into their out-of-office replies. A federal workers union is suing the Trump administration for inserting the language into employees' out-of-office email messages.

— Shannon Bond and Cory Turner, NPR

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2026 went live as scheduled at the start of October. As WPR's Corrinne Hess reports, the U.S. Department of Education says that student financial aid programs will continue, despite the shutdown.

Greg Freeman, a National Park Service ranger closes the entrance gate due to the government shutdown at the Everglades National Park Shark Valley on Oct. 1 in Florida.

National Parks are a mixed bag

Across the country, the National Park Service (NPS) have brought their operations to a halt. That includes the National Zoo and other Smithsonian facilities. NPR's Alana Wise reports that the Smithsonian assured the public that animals would still be cared for during the zoo's closure. Animal cams are considered nonessential and will be turned off for the remainder of the shutdown.

As KQED's Sarah Wright and Carly Severn reported, a contingency plan for the NPS says that park roads, lookouts and trails "will generally remain accessible to visitors" for the duration of the shutdown, but other services such as regular road and trail condition updates would not be provided.

Concerns have also been raised about the safety and responsibility of keeping parks open without having a robust number of employees available to conduct critical services.

The Salem, Mass. visitor center will be open through Halloween thanks to community support

WBUR's Andrea Shea reports that local leaders in Salem, Mass., learned a National Park Service visitor center and its bathrooms would be closed during their busiest tourist season so they took action on a plan to keep them open.

Shea reports that NPS agreed to let Salem reopen the center if the community covered costs through Halloween weekend. Annie Harris — CEO of the non-profit Essex Heritage that helps staff and run the facility — sent out a flurry of emails including to the mayor. Within 48 hours businesses and non-profits raised $18,000 — keeping the center open until Nov. 2.

Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security benefits will continue

Social Security, VA and other benefits will continue.

But employees at Social Security field offices earlier this month said the government shutdown has left them unable to carry out an important service for some recipients. As NPR's Ashley Lopez reports, workers say they are unable to provide benefit verification letters to people calling in to request them. These official letters act as a sort of income verification and are therefore key to obtaining aid like housing assistance, fuel assistance and help from nonprofits.

In an Oct. 21 email to users answering commonly asked questions about how shutdown impacts, SSA noted the online portal can still be used to access benefit verification letters.

Some furloughed employees at the Labor Department were brought back to work, in order to complete the September inflation report, which is a key ingredient used to calculate the cost of living adjustment that Social Security recipients will receive next year. Last week, the SSA said the payments to recipients will increase by 2.8% next year, or an increase of about $56 per month starting in January.

ICE will mostly continue uninterrupted

Immigration cases and enforcement are proceeding as usual during the government shutdown, with a few small exceptions. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that the employees in the Office of Detention Oversight, which inspects immigration detention centers, is currently not working. "We hope Democrats will open up the government swiftly so that this office can resume its work," McLaughlin said.

According to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS law enforcement, including ICE agents, will be paid for work done during the shutdown.

"More than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers across DHS including those serving in CBP, ICE, Secret Service, TSA and other critical mission areas will be paid for all hours worked during the shutdown period," Noem posted on X last week. "By Wednesday, October 22, law enforcement officers will receive a "super check" — which covers the 4 days lost, their overtime, and their next pay period."

The U.S. Coast Guard, which is housed within DHS, will continue to be paid, according to Noem; funds will be appropriated in the reconciliation bill earlier this year.

— Ximena Bustillo, NPR

An air traffic control tower at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Oct. 1 in Austin, Texas is seen following the federal government shutdown.

If you're flying soon …

Air traffic controllers and most Transportation Security Administration employees are considered "essential workers" and have to stay on the job. This week they officially missed their first full paycheck since the shutdown began.

Travelers across the U.S. are beginning to feel the impacts of the government shutdown, as air traffic control staffing shortages disrupt flights across the country.

Air traffic controllers helped to end the last government shutdown, and could help end this one as well. According to NPR's Joel Rose, the Transportation Department says there has been an uptick in the number of controllers who are calling in sick.

The Transportation Department says that federal subsidies for rural air travel will continue through Nov. 18, reports Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone. The department previously said it had enough funding to continue the program through Sunday.

Signage indicates that Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, Calif. is closed as a consequence of the government shutdown on Oct. 1, 2025.

The impact of the shutdown looks different in different parts of the country

Some states across the country are uniquely positioned to feel the impact of the government shutdown. Reporters from the NPR Network are digging into the ways the government shutdown is playing out in their region.

Here's what we know so far about how the shutdown is affecting specific communities across the country:

Alaska

The U.S. Transportation Department says it has secured funding to continue the Essential Air Service program, subsidizing routes to 65 Alaska communities and more than an additional 100 communities nationwide, through Nov. 2. [Alaska Public Media]

About 15,000 federal employees live in Alaska, one of the highest percentages of federal employees when compared with other states. President Trump's threat that federal employees could receive termination notices increases the uncertainty around how this crucial workforce to Alaska's economy could be affected. [Alaska Public Media]

For more on the impact in Alaska, head to Alaska Public Media.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said she would not spend state funds to keep Grand Canyon National Park open should the government shutdown. [KJZZ]

Social services in Grand Canyon Village are gearing up to support non-essential employees at Grand Canyon National Park, including food pantry resources. [KNAU]

Sen. Ruben Gallego said the shutdown would also not affect federal relief money to communities in the Miami-Globe area after torrential monsoon rains caused flash flooding in the region [KJZZ]

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport joined a handful of other airports across the country that have refused to display a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. [KJZZ]



California

Colorado

Coloradans: Been impacted by the federal government shutdown? Colorado Public Radio wants to hear from you.

Connecticut

Connecticut will continue federally funded food assistance programs for state residents during the government shutdown, Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday. But he said the state's reserve money for SNAP, the food assistance program for low-income families, will run out by the end of the month. [WSHU]

Connecticut has a $2.5 billion budget surplus this year — its second largest in history. Advocates are asking Lamont to consider using it to help offset the federal shortfall. Legislative leaders are considering appropriating the money during a special session next month. [WSHU]

Georgia

For federal workers living paycheck to paycheck, one option to get through being furloughed could be filing for unemployment insurance, Georgia Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes said. The employees will have to pay the benefits back once the shutdown ends and they receive back pay, but the benefits can help them make ends meet while they are not being paid. [GPB]

Georgia farmers could also face delays in block grant funding and commodity data they rely on during the time-sensitive season of planting and harvesting. [NPR]

Hawaii

University of Hawaiʻi is paying affected employees out of pocket during shutdown. Over 830 University of Hawaiʻi employees are at least partially paid through federal dollars, with thousands more in positions that are fully federally funded. UH has been able to pay them with internal funds, but it costs more than $20 million a pay period — every two weeks — for the system to match their salaries. [Hawaiʻi Public Radio]

For more on the impact in Hawai'i, head to Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Illinois

Three workers who spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times said they haven't been furloughed, but they've dealt with uncertainties and fragmented coordination since the federal government shut down Oct. 1 on top of a year of uncertainty. [Chicago Public Media]

Indiana

An estimated 24,000 civilians in Indiana work for the federal government. Gleaners Food Bank set up food distribution systems to help federal workers in Indiana impacted by the shutdown. [WFYI]

Iowa

Over 60,000 Iowans participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. [IPR]

Kansas

If the federal government shutdown continues, the Mid-America Regional Council said it may need to temporarily close Head Start centers serving more than 2,300 Kansas City children beginning Nov. 1. [KCUR]

During the last two shutdowns, the USDA did not publish its monthly crop reports. This comes at an inconvenient time as Midwest farmers are in harvest season. [KCUR]

For more on the impact in Kansas City, head to KCUR.

Kentucky

Funding for food assistance benefits next month isn't coming, Gov. Andy Beshear said, due to the federal government shutdown. Funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program is also delayed. [LPM]

Louisiana

The National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, is managed by FEMA and provides flood insurance to those who don't have a private option. It has grown in size as most homeowner's insurance policies across the U.S. have dropped flood damage entirely. It covers nearly half a million Louisianans. Policyholders with expiring contracts could lose coverage and funds to pay claims have dropped $30 billion due to the shutdown. [WWNO/WRKF]

For more on the impact in Louisiana, head to WWNO/WRKF.

Maine

Nearly 170,000 Mainers, or over 12% of the state's total population, could lose food assistance if SNAP benefits are not funded for November. [Maine Public]

Even though much of the staff of Acadia National Park in Maine has been furloughed, it has still been busy at the park. [Maine Public]

Maryland

Prince George's County is home to more than 60,000 federal workers. The Capital Area Food Bank has been distributing food to federal workers affected by the shutdown. But the timing is a double burden: The Capital Area Food Bank has seen some of its own federal funding slashed even as demand skyrockets. [WAMU]



Massachusetts

While travelers across the U.S. are experiencing delays and cancellations as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, it's mostly business as usual at Boston's Logan International Airport. [GBH]

Michigan

In response to how the federal shutdown will affect rural flights in Michigan, airport officials said they are continuing with "business as usual." At least, for now. Federal funding for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program is set to extend only through Nov. 2. [ Michigan Public ]



Minnesota

Thousands of Minnesotans might not receive federal food aid benefits if the government shutdown continues into November, as federal officials have told states that funding for SNAP benefits is running out. [MPR News]

Missouri

Roughly 650,000 Missourians will not receive SNAP benefits for the month of November due to the ongoing government shutdown. [St. Louis Public Radio]

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis are temporarily closed, with National Park Service work largely on hold. [St. Louis Public Radio]



New Hampshire

SNAP serves more than 75,000 people in New Hampshire . And while state officials say they've received extra money to keep WIC running into November, it's unclear if SNAP will also be funded. [NHPR]

. And while state officials say they've received extra money to keep WIC running into November, it's unclear if SNAP will also be funded. [NHPR] On Oct. 7, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the veteran appropriator who has helped broker past bipartisan deals, told NPR, she has been working behind the scenes with senators from both parties to "find common ground." [NPR]

For more on the impact in New Hampshire, head to NHPR.

North Dakota

The state-owned Bank of North Dakota is partnering with local banks and credit unions to provide short-term low interest loans to federal government employees and members of the armed services stationed in North Dakota, if they experience financial hardship because of the federal government shutdown. [Prairie Public]

For more on the impact in North Dakota, head to Prairie Public.

Oklahoma

With the federal government shut down, National Park rangers are not present at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. Victims, family members and first responders are stepping in to educate visitors on the location's story.⁠ [KOSU]

Oregon

The federal government program used to subsidize commercial flights in Pendleton got a last-minute reprieve from grinding to a halt due to the partial government shutdown. But as of Wednesday, immediate answers on how that might affect Eastern Oregon's only commercial airport are in short supply. The municipally operated Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton holds the only Essential Air Service (EAS) contract in the state, a federal program that helps rural airports operate. [OPB]

Pennsylvania

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania-based federal workers furloughed during the government shutdown may be eligible for unemployment compensation through the state Department of Labor & Industry. [WITF]

Tennessee

On Oct. 7, the FAA notified local officials in Nashville that flights in and out of Nashville International Airport (BNA) would be reduced Tuesday afternoon due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. Nashville's airport was back to normal by Wednesday morning. [WLPN]

Texas

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food purchasing support to approximately 3.5 million Texans, including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month. [KUT]

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees who inspect cargo at the 32 other official ports of entry are among the essential federal workers who must remain on the job unpaid. The longer the shutdown lasts, the greater the risk of cargo backups at these Texas ports due to unpaid employees calling in sick. [Houston Public Media]

Utah

In Ogden, Utah, about 10 percent works for the IRS, and when federal workers stop getting paychecks, impacts are felt quickly and broadly. (KUER)

Vermont

If SNAP benefits run out at the end of the month, 63,000 Vermonters would lose their benefits. SNAP dollars fund the Vermont program 3SquaresVT. [Vermont Public]

Though the Vermont Legislature passed a state budget in May that set aside about $100 million to offset potential federal funding losses, Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson told lawmakers last week that the state might not be able to leverage those reserves. [Vermont Public]

Meanwhile, Vermont is waiting on more than $22 million in federal funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance, or LIHEAP, which helps people who can't afford to fill their heating tanks this winter. [Vermont Public]

For more on the impact in Vermont, head to Vermont Public.

Washington

The Employment Security Department says the 80,000 federal workers in Washington State may qualify for unemployment benefits. [OPB]

A Bremerton food bank has launched extra hours for federal employees working without pay [KUOW]

Wyoming

On Oct. 3, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wyoming will cover gaps in funding to federally funded state employees who are in the state budget "in the short-term." [Wyoming Public Media]

For more on the impact in Wyoming, head to Wyoming Public Media.

NPR's Padma Rama, Emily Alfin Johnson and Heidi Glenn edited this piece.



