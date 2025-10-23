Morning news brief
Ukraine's president to meet with EU leaders Thursday, decisions could be made this week in legal battles around Trump's National Guard deployments, the Pentagon press corps gets a right-wing makeover.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Ukraine's president to meet with EU leaders Thursday, decisions could be made this week in legal battles around Trump's National Guard deployments, the Pentagon press corps gets a right-wing makeover.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.