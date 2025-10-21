© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

'Everybody's got bills to pay': The price of a prolonged government shutdown

By Scott Horsley,
Leila Fadel
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT

The government shutdown's economic impact has been limited so far, but experts warn the costs -- and its burden on Americans -- could grow with time.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.