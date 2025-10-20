© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

New study says Maine has some of the highest unmet demand for afterschool care in the country

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published October 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Two kids playing at Kids Kove Childcare Center in Sanford, Maine on September 4th, 2025.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Two kids playing at Kids Kove Childcare Center in Sanford, Maine on September 4th, 2025.

A new study says Maine has some of the highest unmet demand for afterschool care in the country.

The Afterschool Alliance, a National nonprofit focused on increasing access to afterschool programs, found that 4 in 5 Maine children want to be in afterschool program, but can't find available spots.

Erin Frati, director of the Maine Afterschool Network, said community engagement is key.

"If the communities recognize that they have this need, and then everybody can come together and fulfill their their piece of the collective need, then they think those are the programs that really thrive," Frati said.

She is working with aftercare programs around the state to provide more safe spaces for young people to spend their time outside of school.

Frati said one of the biggest barriers to access in the state is a lack of transportation.

"I hear the most of like a summer program that can't operate because nobody can get the nobody can figure out how to get the kids to the program," Frati said.

Frati said some communities have tried creative solutions--such as borrowing an assisted living facility van to shuttle kids to aftercare.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.