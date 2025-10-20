More Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track
It's no secret that acrimony in America is high. And now, more Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track.
Copyright 2025 NPR
It's no secret that acrimony in America is high. And now, more Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.