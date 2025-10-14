The impact of the government shutdown in a city with lots of federal workers
About 10% of this Utah city's population works for the IRS, and when federal workers stop getting paychecks, impacts are felt quickly and broadly.
Copyright 2025 NPR
About 10% of this Utah city's population works for the IRS, and when federal workers stop getting paychecks, impacts are felt quickly and broadly.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.