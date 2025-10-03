Morning news brief
Government shutdown enters day three with no resolution in sight, the monthly jobs report is delayed because of the shutdown, and the White House pressures universities to adopt Trump-aligned compact.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Government shutdown enters day three with no resolution in sight, the monthly jobs report is delayed because of the shutdown, and the White House pressures universities to adopt Trump-aligned compact.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.