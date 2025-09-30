A rabbi reflects on her Yom Kippur message, as Israel's war in Gaza continues
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rabbi Sharon Brous of IKAR, a congregation in Los Angeles, about her message this year during the Yom Kippur holiday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rabbi Sharon Brous of IKAR, a congregation in Los Angeles, about her message this year during the Yom Kippur holiday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.