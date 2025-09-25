© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas ICE detention facility

By Toluwani Osibamowo,
A Martínez
Published September 25, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT

One immigration detainee was killed and two are in critical condition after a shooting at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office Wednesday.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
