Malnutrition-related diabetes gets a name
Researchers are calling for greater recognition of an obscure form of malnutrition-related diabetes. This year, the International Diabetes Federation gave it an official classification.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Researchers are calling for greater recognition of an obscure form of malnutrition-related diabetes. This year, the International Diabetes Federation gave it an official classification.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.