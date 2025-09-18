Morning news brief
An advisory committee meets Thursday to recommend vaccine policies, the Fed lowers interest rates for the first time this year, ABC takes Jimmy Kimmel off air for comments on Charlie Kirk's killing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
An advisory committee meets Thursday to recommend vaccine policies, the Fed lowers interest rates for the first time this year, ABC takes Jimmy Kimmel off air for comments on Charlie Kirk's killing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.