© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 Happening Now: $1-for-$1 Match! With federal funding loss, this is a huge opportunity to close the gap. 🚨

President Trump visits the United Kingdom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT

We get the latest on President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom from Danielle Kurtzleben, White House correspondent with NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.