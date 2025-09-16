Protests threaten to overshadow President Trump's U.K. state visit
President Trump will arrive in the U.K. Tuesday night for a rare second state visit. But protests threaten to overshadow all the planned pomp and pageantry.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump will arrive in the U.K. Tuesday night for a rare second state visit. But protests threaten to overshadow all the planned pomp and pageantry.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.