Photos: See the red carpet looks at the 2025 Emmy Awards

By NPR Staff
Published September 14, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT
Pedro Pascal
Richard Shotwell
/
AP
Pedro Pascal

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 77th Emmy Awards. This year's ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ premium subscribers, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Apple TV+'s drama Severance begins the evening with the most nominations this year, followed by HBO's The Penguin, Apple TV+'s The Studio and HBO's The White Lotus.

Sydney Sweeney
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Sydney Sweeney
Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Mary Steenburgen, left, and Ted Danson
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Quinta Brunson
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Quinta Brunson
Parker Posey
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Parker Posey
Aimee Lou Wood
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Aimee Lou Wood
Walton Goggins
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Walton Goggins
Jenna Ortega
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Jenna Ortega
Selena Gomez
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Selena Gomez
Molly Gordon
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Molly Gordon
Natasha Rothwell
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Natasha Rothwell
Lisa
Richard Shotwell
/ AP
/
AP
Lisa
Carrie Coon
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Carrie Coon
Megan Stalter
Jae C. Hong / Invision
/
Invision
Megan Stalter
Lainey Wilson
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Lainey Wilson
Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Adam Brody, left, and Leighton Meester
Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Kathy Bates, left, and Skye P. Marshall
Kaitlyn Dever
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Kaitlyn Dever
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Sara Wells, left, and Noah Wyle
Bowen Yang
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Bowen Yang
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jon Gries, left, and Charlotte Le Bon
Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Lauren Graham, left, and Alexis Bledel
Jessica Williams
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jessica Williams
Jason Isaacs
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Jason Isaacs
Jean Smart
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Jean Smart
Jenny Slate
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Jenny Slate
Chris Perfetti
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chris Perfetti
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild
Adam Scott
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Adam Scott
Sarah Bock
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Sarah Bock
Michelle Monaghan
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Michelle Monaghan
William Stanford Davis
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
William Stanford Davis
Alan Cumming
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Alan Cumming
Mark Indelicato
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Mark Indelicato
Chloë Sevigny
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Chloë Sevigny
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Jackie Tohn arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Joe Mande
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Joe Mande
Chase Sui Wonders
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Chase Sui Wonders
Sam Star
Danny Moloshok / AP
/
AP
Sam Star
Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Haley Kalil arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Ryan Ken
Richard Shotwell / AP
/
AP
Ryan Ken
Dewayne Perkins
Jordan Strauss / AP
/
AP
Dewayne Perkins
Dichen Lachman
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Dichen Lachman
