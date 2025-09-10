Shipwreck hunters find SS James Carruthers at bottom of Lake Huron
Shipwreck hunters found the SS James Carruthers, a wheat-carrying cargo ship that sank in the Great Lakes Storm of 1913. It's belly up in the bed of Lake Huron.
