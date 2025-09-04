Former staffers of Climate.gov are attempting to launch a new site: Climate.us
Climate.gov went dark after cuts from the Trump administration. Now, a group of former employees are trying to revive it under a new domain.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Climate.gov went dark after cuts from the Trump administration. Now, a group of former employees are trying to revive it under a new domain.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.