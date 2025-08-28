The return of the pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks has brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte for its annual fall run. But why are people so obsessed with the drink? Experts say it's a matter of marketing and food science.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Starbucks has brought back the Pumpkin Spice Latte for its annual fall run. But why are people so obsessed with the drink? Experts say it's a matter of marketing and food science.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.